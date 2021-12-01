Hamdok would quit if post-coup deal not implemented and supported - source
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:32 IST
- Country:
- Sudan
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will only stay in office if a political agreement with the military to reinstate him after a coup is implemented and there is backing from political factions, a source close to Hamdok said on Wednesday.
Hamdok was released from house arrest and restored to his job under a Nov. 21 deal. The deal is based on a 2019 power sharing agreement between the military and the political groups that helped topple former leader Omar al-Bashir.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudanese
- Omar al-Bashir
- Hamdok
- Abdalla Hamdok
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Qatar's Al-Jazeera TV says Sudanese authorities release its Sudan bureau chief
Sudanese migrants in Israel fear deportation after coup
Sudanese activists call for escalation after deadliest day since coup
Sudanese activists call for escalation after deadliest day since coup
Sudanese activists call for escalation after deadliest day since coup