Hamdok would quit if post-coup deal not implemented and supported - source

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will only stay in office if a political agreement with the military to reinstate him after a coup is implemented and there is backing from political factions, a source close to Hamdok said on Wednesday.

Hamdok was released from house arrest and restored to his job under a Nov. 21 deal. The deal is based on a 2019 power sharing agreement between the military and the political groups that helped topple former leader Omar al-Bashir.

