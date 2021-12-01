Left Menu

Hamdok would quit if post-coup deal not implemented and supported - source

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:32 IST
Hamdok would quit if post-coup deal not implemented and supported - source
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will only stay in office if a political agreement with the military to reinstate him after a coup is implemented and there is backing from political factions, a source close to Hamdok said on Wednesday.

Hamdok was released from house arrest and restored to his job under a Nov. 21 deal. The deal is based on a 2019 power sharing agreement between the military and the political groups that helped topple former leader Omar al-Bashir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021