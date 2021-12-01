Plans to celebrate Gita Mahotsav at embassies, state capitals in pipeline: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said he is exploring the option of promoting the annual international Gita Mahotsav by arranging exhibitions at embassies of various countries.

The possibility of celebrating the festival in various state capitals will also be explored, he said. The fortnight-long festival is held to commemorate the birth of ‘Bhagwat Gita’, the sacred scripture containing the advice of Lord Krishna that he proffered to Arjuna in the battlefield of Kurukshetra on the first day of the 18-day battle in Mahabharata.

High Commissioners of six nations were present during the last international Gita Mahotsav.

He said Kurukshetra, which is a key destination for religious tourism, is being given a facelift. Khattar said the BJP-led government has constructed a grand statue in Kurukshetra depicting the vast form of Lord Krishna and is made from the amalgamation of soil from 574 districts of the country and built according to 574 verses of Gita.

Responding to concerns on the new strain of COVID-19, the chief minister said protocols will strictly be followed during the festival.

