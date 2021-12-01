Stop 'injustice' towards job seekers in Railways: Rahul

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended his support to those seeking jobs in the Railways and called for stopping the ''injustice'' towards them.

In a tweet, he also claimed there are now ''no jobs'' in the Railways. ''Earlier a job in the Railways was an honour, today there are no jobs in the Railways. Soon, the Railways will no longer be what it was earlier. Stop the injustice to the people. We want #JusticeForRailwaysStudents,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked why the youth preparing for railway exams are not being heard. ''Narendra Modi ji never makes his billionaire friends wait and had made preparations for them even before the farm laws were framed. But, what is your enmity with the youth? Why are youthspreparing for railways exams not being heard? #JusticeForRailwayStudents,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Vadra also demanded that the Indian Railway Management Service notification be issued immediately as also dates for Railway Group D exams. She further demanded that the time limit for the joining of Railway Recruitment Board's Non Technical Popular Categories Exam candidates be issued and employment be given to Railway apprentices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)