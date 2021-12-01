Cong appoints 13 district presidents, spokespersons in Raj

The Congress on Wednesday appointed 13 district presidents and spokespersons in Rajasthan.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal released the list of the new appointees.

Sitaram Agrawal was made the treasurer of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) while R C Chaudhary and Swarnim Chaturvedi were appointed as the spokespersons.

Yogesh Mishra was made the district president of Alwar while Yashpal Gehlot was appointed as the district president of Bikaner city. The party also appointed three district presidents in Jodhpur, including rural, city north and city south.

The appointments were pending for a long time, a party leader said.

Congratulating the newly appointed office-bearers, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted, ''Hope all of you will strengthen the organization by taking the party's customs and ideology to the people.'' The appointments have come after a recent cabinet reshuffle which was demanded by a faction of party leaders, including former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, to give representation in the government and organisation to those who helped the party get into power in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)