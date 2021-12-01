Congress setback continues in Meghalaya, working president quits party

Days after 12 of its 17 MLAs including former chief minister Mukul Sangma joined the TMC, Meghalaya Congress' working president James S Lyngdoh resigned from the primary membership of the party on Wednesday without citing any reasons.

Lyngdoh's future political plan is not known.

''I am tendering my resignation from the post of working president, Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee, AICC member and primary member of the Indian National Congress,'' James said in his resignation letter sent to AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

''I am thankful for the responsibilities and opportunities to serve the people of the state of Meghalaya,'' he said.

The switch over of the 12 Congress MLAs last week has made the TMC, a political newbie in Meghalaya, the principal opposition party in the assembly.

Mukul Sangma who was elected the TMC's legislature party leader has informed assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh of the decision of the 12 MLAs. The Congress has sought disqualification of those legislators.

The Speaker is yet to respond to the letters, an assembly official said.

