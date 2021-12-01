Govt should give Rs 5 crore compensation to kin of farmers 'martyred': Tewari

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday demanded that the government should provide Rs 5 crore each to the families of the farmers who died during the farm laws agitation as compensation and also accept other demands of the tillers, including a legal guarantee for MSP.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour, the MP from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib said it was because of the ''historic'' farmers' movement that the three black farm laws'' have been taken back.

He said that over 700 framers have been ''martyred'' in the farmers' movement.

''I would like to demand from that government that a list of those farmers (who died in the agitation) be prepared and their families be given Rs 5 crore compensation each. The farmers' demand of (legal guarantee for) MSP as well as other demands, the government should do justice to them,'' he said.

Congress MP from Fatehgarh Sahib, Amar Singh also demanded that a law be made providing legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's Hanuman Beniwal demanded that the cases that have been filed against the farmers during the farm laws agitation be taken back.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha last month had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate resumption of talks with the government over their six demands, including a law guaranteeing MSP for all farmers.

The umbrella body of farmers' unions have also sought withdrawal of cases against farmers, building a memorial for the protesters who lost their lives during the agitation and arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali raised the issue of some students of universities such as Jamia Millia Islamia in detention under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and demanded that they be released. Earlier, he had sought to raise the issue of MSP guarantee but the chair asked him to stick to the issue he had given notice for.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore raised the issue of the financial distress being faced by the families of people who have died due to Covid.

He urged the government to provide Rs 4 lakh each as compensation to the families of those who died due to Covid as demanded by Rahul Gandhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)