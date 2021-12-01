Delhi HC asks Election Commission to allot common symbol to Azad Samaj Party

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Election Commission of India to allot a common symbol to Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) for the upcoming assembly elections in five states. The bench of Justice Prateek Jalan on Wednesday noted the submission of the Election commission and stated that it has no objection to granting a common symbol to the Bhim Army chief Chandershekhar Azad, for his 'Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)' for the upcoming assembly elections in five states. The Election Commission is directed to facilitate this process," Justice Jalan said.

Appearing for Election Commission, Advocate Sidhant Kumar submitted that the petitioner has been allotted a common symbol 'helicopter' for three states Goa, Punjab and Manipur while the application for Uttar Pradesh was rejected for being premature, the symbol sought was also not available for Uttarakhand. Earlier, ECI told the court that it will consider in accordance with the law, Chandrashekhar Azad's application for allotment of a common symbol for his political party for the upcoming assembly elections in different states.

The petition was moved seeking court direction to grant common symbol for the party to contest assembly election of five states scheduled to be held starting of the next year 2022. On March 15, 2020, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad had launched his 'Azad Samaj Party' on the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram. Chandrashekhar Azad had launched the party in presence of several supporters and workers of the Bhim Army. (ANI)

