HC transfers Abhishek Banerjee's defamation suit against Suvendu to Kolkata court
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the transfer of a defamation suit filed by Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee against Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari from Burdwan court to a court in Kolkata.
Adhikari, a BJP leader, had prayed for transfer of the suit from Burdwan court to a court in Purba Medinipur district.
After hearing both sides, Justice Subhasish Dasgupta directed that the defamation suit will be heard before the City Civil Court here from January 14.
Banerjee had filed the defamation suit against Adhikari before the Burdwan court in connection with some alleged derogatory comments made by the BJP leader while addressing a public meeting at Khejuri in Purba Medinipur district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal schools, colleges reopen for offline classes after 20 months
West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against Centre's decision to extend BSF jurisdiction.
Trinamool Congress releases manifesto for Agartala civic polls, party MP says doors open for like-minded parties
Privilege motion against CBI, ED moved in West Bengal Assembly.
TMC moves breach of privilege motion against ED, CBI in West Bengal Assembly