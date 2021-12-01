Left Menu

Political lingo turns colourful in Punjab as Channi calls AAP ‘kale angrej', Kejriwal vouch for his ‘fair’ intention

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday dubbed the AAP a party of kale angrej trying to win the 2022 state assembly elections, prompting his Delhi counterpart Arvid Kejriwal to retort that he may be black but his intention is fair.Amid the ongoing spat between the AAP and Punjab Congress, Channi resorted to the colourful expression while addressing a gathering at Badhni Kalan in Punjabs Moga district.and now Arvind Kejriwal, they say this time Kejriwal AAP saying they will form next govt.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 22:01 IST
Political lingo turns colourful in Punjab as Channi calls AAP ‘kale angrej', Kejriwal vouch for his ‘fair’ intention
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday dubbed the AAP a party of “kale angrej” trying to win the 2022 state assembly elections, prompting his Delhi counterpart Arvid Kejriwal to retort that he may be black but his intention is fair.

Amid the ongoing spat between the AAP and Punjab Congress, Channi resorted to the colourful expression while addressing a gathering at Badhni Kalan in Punjab's Moga district.

“…and now (Arvind) Kejriwal, they say this time Kejriwal (AAP saying they will form next govt). Do no people live in Punjab? Are there no youths in Punjab? Are there no Punjabis in Punjab? Will 'kale angrej' come here (the state) and rule?” asked Channi.

He further said these “kale angrej” are trying to take over Punjab after '(gore) chitte angrej' (Britishers) were ousted from the country earlier.

Talking to reporters, Channi elaborated, “We are saying Punjab belongs to Punjabis, you do not create disruptions here. These outsiders 'kale angrej' want to rule (the state).” Reacting to Channi's remarks, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Punjab CM of abusing him for promising Rs 1,000 a month to women in the state if his party comes to power.

He further said he may be “black” but his “intentions are fair.” “Channi Sahab has been abusing me ever since I said each woman in Punjab will be given Rs 1,000 per month. (He) Says that Kejriwal's clothes are bad. Today (he) said Kejriwal is 'kala' (black),” Kejriwal “Channi sahib, my complexion is black but my mothers and sisters in Punjab like this 'kala' son/brother. They know that my intention is fair,” said Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Effluent discharge connection of Arvind's Ankur unit disconnected following HC order

Effluent discharge connection of Arvind's Ankur unit disconnected following ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021