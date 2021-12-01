Left Menu

BJP MP requests Centre to dismiss Gorkhaland Territorial Administration elections

BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista on Wednesday made a plea to the Centre to dismiss the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration GTA elections.Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, he said in Darjeeling there is an autonomous body named GTA and the TMC government is doing politics in the name of GTA elections....I want to request the central government that the GTA election should not take place at all.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Moreover, the behaviour of TMC towards Gorkhas has not been good, he claimed. Bista also said there should be a permanent political solution to the issue as it will not only be good for the nation, Gorkhas and the people living in that area but will benefit Sikkim as well.

GTA is the regional autonomous body formed as a result of the tripartite agreement between the State, Centre and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) in 2012. Elections are due since 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

