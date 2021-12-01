Left Menu

Kejriwal to visit Pathankot on Thursday

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 22:47 IST
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit Pathankot in Punjab on Thursday, party leaders said here.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann said Kejriwal will announce his fourth “guarantee” for the people of Punjab during the visit.

After reaching Pathankot in the afternoon, Kejriwal will also lead a ''Tirangaa Yatra'', he said.

Kejriwal has already promised up to 300 units of free electricity for each household, 24-hour power supply, free treatment and medicines at government hospitals and Rs 1,000 per month to women if his party comes to power in the state.

