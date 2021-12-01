Need content on many more historical figures, Indian dynasties in textbooks: Sahasrabuddhe

BJP leader and chairman of a parliamentary panel on education Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Wednesday said many of the historical figures and great personalities of India have not found a place in school textbooks due to ''deficiency'' on the part of those involved in their publication.

Pitching for a change in the content and design of the school textbooks currently available to the students, the Rajya Sabha member said stories about the reign of great Indian kings and dynasties like that of Cholas, Vijayanagar and Ahoms should be prominently included for the future generations.

The school textbooks should also have content for the students to learn about great leaders of Adivasi-Vanvasi community and other great Indian personalities who have been ignored, he said.

It is definitely a deficiency on the part of those making our textbooks, lack of their foresight, their wrong thought because of which our great personalities have not not given prominence in them, Shasrabuddde told reporters when asked for his comment on a latest report of the parliamentary panel under him on reforms in content and design of the school textbooks.

He said that school textbooks at present do not have stories of many great Indian personalities, freedom fighters and historical figures.

Many people do not know how big was Chola empire. Because of this empire we still see the influence of Indian culture today in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and all over. Same is the case with Vijayanagar empire, Ahom empire... Many would not have even heard about them, he added.

Sahasrabuddhe's comments came a day after a report of the parliamentary standing committee under him noted that many historical figures and freedom fighters have been portrayed in an incorrect manner as offenders , and recommended that wrong portrayal of the heroes of India's freedom struggle should be corrected to give them due respect in history textbooks.

The panel report, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, laid emphasis on the need to make additions from Sikh and Maratha history in the curriculum as well as making the books gender-inclusive.

It also noted that Indian history writing needs a thorough professional review due to ideological biases and political considerations suffered by it in the past.

Knowledge from the four Vedas -- Sama Veda, Yajur Veda, Atharva Veda and Rig Veda -- and the Bhagavad Gita should also be part of the syllabus. Parts from Agam Literature (scriptures from Jainism, including preachings from Lord Mahavir) should be included too, the panel recommended. Like you give information about French revolution in four pages and you gave just two paragraphs on India's first war of Independence in 1857. This can not be done, he said.

All of our great personalities from all community and geographical areas in the country, be it Chatrapati Shivaji Marajaj, Rani Lakshmibai, Maharana Pratap Singh, Ranjit Singh shoudl find a place in our textbooks. If we do not present the to the new generation, who will do it, he asked. Sahasrabuddhe was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to brief media about its 'Gen Next democracy Programme' under which delegation of young leaders from Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Jamaica, Sweden, Poland, Tanzania, and Malaysia visited India.

He is president of the ICCR. He said a group of 19 leaders, below the age of 35 and who have made their mark in their respective fields, came to India from the eight countries on November 25 and spent a week here under the programme and they included Members of Parliament, ministers, journalists and writers.

Sahasrabuddhe said the leaders were briefed about Indian culture, 75 years of independence and democracy, and ''how Indians and the government of India have been taking care of underprevileged sections of our society''.

''They also visited several places of tourist interest and institutions like Amul (plant) in Gujarat, ISRO in Ahmedabad, Statue of Unity, and interacted with various groups. And, today is the final day,'' he said.

Sharing her experience, Rhoda Moy Carwford, youngest member of Jamaican Parliament, appreciated the ''hospitality and food'' in India and said she came to India with both ''positive and negative'' perceptions.

''One of the negatives (about), which I was told that India is not very democratic, seems that was not true as I came and see here. India has the largest and strongest democracy,'' she said.

Replying to a question on her remark later, she said people in other countries with limited knowledge would not get ''the real picture'' of India untill they visit the country as India is not ''fairly reported.'' Sri Lankan minister Kumaravel Thondaman echoed her view and said, ''Poverty exists every where, crimes happen every day every where on a regular basis. (But) It just that something happens in india, it is usually blown out of proportion.'' Sahasrabuddhe said such perception about India is created by ''some people'' and foreign media report about India based on what is carried by the Indian media.

''So, we want them to come, try to understand India's achievements, history, culture and return to their country with a deeper understanding so that there is no misconception,'' he said.

As part of the ''Azaadi ka Mahotsav'', India has decided to host young leaders from a total of 75 countries, Sahasrabuddhe said, adding the next batch of the leaders would be invited to visit India in January next year.

