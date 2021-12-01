Naga peace agreement not far : Guv

Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Wednesday said that the signing of the much-awaited peace agreemen” on the naga political issue between the Centre and the Naga negotiators is not very far.

“The Centre and the state government are working together to bring lasting peace to the land. The day is not very far for signing the much-awaited peace agreement with Naga rebel groups,” said Mukhi while addressing the inaugural function of the 10-day long Hornbill Festival of Nagaland at Kisama here.

“We as beneficiaries should make up our minds and create a conducive atmosphere for welcoming the new dawn of a peaceful and progressive Nagaland,” he said.

The Governor also greeted the people of the state on the occasion of 59th Statehood Day being celebrated on Wednesday. He paid his homage to those who toiled hard for the formation of the State. Nagaland is bestowed with rich biodiversity both flora and fauna, which needs to be harnessed for the development of the state, he said.

“Eco-tourism has huge potential for the socio-economic growth of our society. It can address the unemployment issue to a considerable extent,” Mukhi said.

The Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to ensure development of the north eastern region, he added.

The Centre government had entered into dialogue with NSCN(IM) since 1997 and signed the Framework Agreement in August 2015. It is holding parallel talks with the working committee of the Naga National Police Groups (NNPGs) since 2017 and had inked the agreed position in November same year.

Talks were said to have concluded in October 2019 but there is solution yet to the persistent NSCN(IM) demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)