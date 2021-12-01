Left Menu

Ex-Tripura CM Manik Sarkar, other CPI(M) leaders granted bail in Covid norm violation case

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 01-12-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 22:53 IST
A local court on Wednesday granted bail to eight CPI(M) leaders including former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar who were booked for allegedly violating Covid-19 restrictions while holding a public meeting last year.

Bail was granted, among others, to former ministers Badal Choudhury and Manik Dey by Judicial Magistrate (First class) Ayan Chowdhury.

A case was filed against the CPI(M) leaders for holding a public meeting in August last year for which the police had denied permission.

After getting bail, Sarkar who is the leader of the opposition in the Tripura assembly, said he got a notice recently to appear before the court on December 1 in connection with the case.

He said the meeting was organised in support of a 16-points charter of demands including food security for all, employment for people especially those who lost their sources of income in the pandemic.

“The state government’s performance was dismal during the pandemic and it lodged court cases to hide its failures,” Sarkar told reporters.

