Left Menu

Tendering apology is out of question, says RS MP Binoy Viswam

Communist Party of India leader Binoy Viswam on Wednesday slammed the Centre over suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha for "unruly behaviour" on the last day of the previous session and said tendering "an apology is out of question".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 23:09 IST
Tendering apology is out of question, says RS MP Binoy Viswam
Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam (Photo:Twitter/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India leader Binoy Viswam on Wednesday slammed the Centre over suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha for "unruly behaviour" on the last day of the previous session and said tendering "an apology is out of question". "As long as the government want us to be there in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, we will be doing it. If the government wants to resolve this, they have to revoke the suspension. Tendering an apology is out of the question," Viswam told ANI.

Viswam, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the BJP has learnt the word "apology" from Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. "An apology is a word which they have learnt from Savarkar. We learnt politics, not from Savarkar school, our school is the school of Mahatma Gandhi, the school of Bhagat Singh, the school of freedom fighters. We pray the government also comes to learn from Mahatma Gandhi. It will give them wisdom. That means they have to kick out Savarkar from their heart," he said.

The MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the winter session on Monday. They sat on a protest near the iconic Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises against their suspension.The MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI. The suspended leaders are Elamaram Kareem of CPI-M, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress and Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global
3
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021