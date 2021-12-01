Supplementary budget presented in Odisha assembly amid noisy scenes

Amid ruckus by the opposition BJP and Congress MLAs demanding resignation of the Minister of State for Home, DS Mishra, for his alleged link with the prime accused in the Kalahandi woman teacher murder case, Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Wednesday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 19,833 crore for 2021-22 fiscal in the assembly.

As soon as the House reassembled after an adjournment following obituary references, the opposition members trooped into the well of the House and demanded arrest of DS Mishra. Amid the din, Speaker S N Patro allowed the finance minister to present the supplementary budget.

Later, Patro adjourned proceedings of the House till Thursday after presentation of the budget.

In his statement, Pujari said out of the Rs 19,833 crore supplementary provision, Rs 13,568 will be allocated towards Programme Expenditure, Rs 4,577 crore towards Administrative Expenditure, Rs 1682 crore for Disaster Response Funds and Rs 6 crore for Transfers from State.

Apparently keeping in view the coming panchayat polls, Pujari allocated Rs 3,624 crore for the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department. He also allocated Rs 3,911.81 crore for rural housing, wage employment, provision of drinking water and rural infrastructure.

While explaining the requirement of a supplementary budget, Pujari said it is necessary to arrange funds for completion of the important ongoing projects under state sector. This will also help for funds towards post Budget announcements like packages related to COVID victims, financial support to various categories of people.

Pujari had presented a Rs 1,70,000 crore budget for 2021-22 fiscal in the Assembly in February.

