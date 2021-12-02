Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Stacey Abrams announces second bid for governor of Georgia state

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams said on Wednesday that she is running again for governor of Georgia, setting up a potential rematch against Republican Governor Brian Kemp in a state that has become a key battleground in U.S. elections. "Opportunity and success in Georgia shouldn't be determined by your ZIP code, background or access to power," Abrams, a Democrat, said in a video https://twitter.com/staceyabrams/status/1466140248887418885?s=20 launching her campaign. "If our Georgia is going to move to its next and greatest chapter, we're going to need leadership."

Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says seeking 'peace and healing' through trial testimony

A woman who has accused British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell of grooming her for sexual abuse by financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was 14 years old said on Wednesday she is seeking "peace and healing" by testifying in Maxwell's criminal trial. The woman, known by the pseudonym Jane, was pushing back on attempts by Maxwell's attorneys to paint her testimony as unreliable and to argue that she was testifying for financial incentives.

Facebook removes curbs on praise, searches for Kyle Rittenhouse

Social media platform Facebook has removed restrictions on users praising or searching for the name of Kyle Rittenhouse after a jury acquitted the teenager of murder in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests last year. "After the verdict in Kenosha we rolled back the restrictions we had in place that limited search results from returning content related to key terms including Kyle Rittenhouse," a spokesperson for Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

U.S. Congress scrambles to avert government shutdown, as some Republicans balk

Leading Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate scrambled on Wednesday to head off the threat of a partial federal government shutdown posed by Republicans opposed to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Congress has until midnight on Friday to pass a measure that would continue funding federal government operations during the pandemic, amid concerns about a new rise in COVID-19 cases and the arrival of the Omicron https://www.reuters.com/world/us-tightens-covid-19-travel-rules-countries-race-quell-omicron-threat-2021-12-01 variant in the United States.

CNN's Chris Cuomo calls suspension over efforts to help brother 'embarrassing'

CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo said Wednesday his suspension from the cable news network over efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, respond to allegations of sexual misconduct was "embarrassing" and cited an earlier apology for his actions. Cuomo, the network's top news anchor, was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday after documents were published indicating he was more involved than the company had known in advising his brother how to respond to the allegations that ultimately led to Andrew Cuomo's resignation from the governorship.

Neither Santa nor Grinch: Biden promises stocked shelves for Christmas

President Joe Biden promised on Wednesday that rising prices and goods shortages will ease somewhat even as the United States approaches the holiday season facing new threats from the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Strong demand for goods has stretched the capacity of an economy still grappling with the novel coronavirus pandemic, sparking inflation and political risks for the Democratic president.

Georgia man pleads guilty to attacking police during U.S. Capitol riot

A Georgia man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to attacking a police officer during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot by supporters of then President Donald Trump trying to overturn his election defeat. Kevin Creek, 46, of Alpharetta, pleaded guilty to a felony charge that he engaged in physical contact with a police officer during the riot.

Exclusive-U.S. to extend transit mask mandate through mid-March -- sources

President Joe Biden's administration will extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through mid-March to address ongoing COVID-19 risks, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. A formal announcement extending the requirements through March 18 is expected on Thursday, the sources said. The White House and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) declined to comment. TSA in August extended the transportation mask order that runs through Jan. 18.

Exclusive-Trump's social media venture seeks $1 billion raise -sources

Former President Donald Trump's new social media venture is seeking to raise up to $1 billion by selling shares to hedge funds and family offices at several times the valuation it commanded in a deal with a blank-check acquisition firm in October, two people familiar with the matter said. Trump Media & Technology Group, which has yet to roll out the social media app it says it is developing, already stands to receive $293 million if its deal to list in New York through a merger with blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp is completed.

Biden to propose stepping up U.S. fight against AIDS with research, treatment

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will unveil an updated national strategy to combat the AIDS epidemic by boosting money for research, increasing access to treatment, and recognizing the role racism plays in inequitable access to medical services. The third update to the national AIDS strategy since 2010 sets a lofty target of ending the U.S. HIV epidemic by 2030, including a 75% reduction in new HIV infections by 2025 and a 90% reduction by 2030.

