U.S. House committee seeks contempt charge for Trump-era Justice Dept official
The U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol voted on Wednesday in favor of contempt of Congress https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-stake-trump-allies-facing-contempt-congress-2021-10-14 charges against Jeffrey Clark, a senior Justice Department official under former President Donald Trump.
The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives Select Committee approved a report recommending the criminal charge by a unanimous 9-0 vote, after Clark appeared before the committee in early November but declined to answer questions.
