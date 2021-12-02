U.S. VP Harris' chief spokesperson Sanders to leave her office

Symone Sanders, senior adviser and chief spokesperson to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, is leaving the VP's office by the end of this year, a White House official said, the latest departure from Harris's office amid reports of tensions. "VP values Symone and she is beloved," a White House official, who did not wish to identified said, confirming her departure.

Earlier this month, Ashley Etienne, Harris's communications director, also left the administration. One person familiar with the situation said the departures come amid concerns the Vice President is not being adequately prepared or positioned, and instead is being sidelined.

Symone sent a note to staff on Wednesday announcing her decision. "From my first days on the President's campaign to traveling with the VP when she joined the ticket, to witnessing the historic swearing in of the President and Vice President. It's been an honor," she said.

