PM Modi greets BJP chief Nadda on his birthday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 09:42 IST
PM Modi greets BJP chief Nadda on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted BJP president J P Nadda on his birthday and said he is providing inspiring leadership to the party.

In a tweet, the prime minister wished Nadda a long life on his 61st birthday.

''Birthday greetings to @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda Ji. He is providing inspiring leadership to the Party and is working hard to strengthen our organization,'' Modi tweeted.

''He (Nadda) also has rich administrative and legislative experience for which he's widely admired. May he lead a long life,'' the prime minister said.

Nadda was actively associated with student and youth politics first as a member of the RSS' student wing ABVP and then the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

He was later elected as a legislator in Himachal Pradesh where he also served as a minister.

An experienced organisational leader, Nadda was a Union minister in the first Modi government between 2014 and 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

