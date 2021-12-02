Left Menu

Without Congress, UPA body without soul: Kapil Sibal

Following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's swipe at the Congress that there is no UPA now, senior Congress leader and former union minister Kapil Sibal on Thursday said that without the century-old party, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) will be a body without a soul.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 09:49 IST
Congress leader Kapil Sibal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's swipe at the Congress that there is no UPA now, senior Congress leader and former union minister Kapil Sibal on Thursday said that without the century-old party, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) will be a body without a soul. "UPA without the Congress, UPA will be a body without a soul. Time to show opposition unity," tweeted the Congress leader.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also reacted to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo's statement and said that defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without the Congress is merely a dream. Speaking to ANI, Venugopal said, "Everybody knows the reality of Indian politics. Thinking that without Congress anybody can defeat BJP is merely a dream."

"What is UPA? There is no UPA," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday after meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday. The TMC chief's statement on the UPA was made during her three-day visit to Maharashtra's capital city during which she met leaders of the NCP and Shiv Sena. (ANI)

