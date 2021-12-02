Left Menu

Oppn leaders stage protest in Parliament complex against suspension of 12 RS MPs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 11:58 IST
Oppn leaders stage protest in Parliament complex against suspension of 12 RS MPs
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with other Opposition leaders at Parliament (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders of several opposition parties on Thursday staged a protest before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Parliament complex against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too joined the protest and sat beside the suspended members.

The protesters raised slogans against the government and demanded that the suspension of the Rajya Sabha members be revoked.

The 12 MPs were suspended for their ''unruly'' behaviour on the last day of the previous session (Monsoon Session).

However, the opposition MPs have alleged that the MPs were wrongly suspended in violation of the rules and precedents of the house.

The suspended MPs have been protesting in front of the Gandhi statue seeking the revocation of their suspension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021