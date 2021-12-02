Left Menu

RS Chairman grants leave to former PM Manmohan Singh from Winter Session on health grounds

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday granted leave to former Prime Minister and member of the Upper House Dr Manmohan Singh from the Winter Session of the House taking cognizance of his illness.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 12:14 IST
RS Chairman grants leave to former PM Manmohan Singh from Winter Session on health grounds
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday granted leave to former Prime Minister and member of the Upper House Dr Manmohan Singh from the Winter Session of the House taking cognizance of his illness. The Chairman made the announcement after the papers were laid on the table.

Citing a letter received from Singh seeking permission of the House to grant him leave from the ongoing Winter Session on health grounds, the Chairman approved leave to the senior Congress leader. "A letter has been received from Dr Manmohan Singh in which he has expressed his inability to attend the Winter Session citing illness. The permission to remain absent is grantedHe has been granted leave from the entire Winter Session from November 29 to December 23," said the Chairman.

Singh, 89, has been facing health issues for some time. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi in October in the cardio neuro section of the institute for heart ailment. Singh has already undergone several cardiac bypass surgeries in past. The latest surgery was conducted on him in January 2009.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, leads an active public life. In April 2020, he was appointed as the chief of an internal 11 member committee to formalize the Congress party's stand on key national issues particularly in the backdrop of the spread of coronavirus pandemic by party president Sonia Gandhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021