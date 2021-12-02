Left Menu

BJP playing 'Hindu-Muslim politics' sensing its defeat in coming UP polls: Mayawati

The Mathura district administration on November 28 imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 following an announcement by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha to install a Lord Krishna idol at the deitys actual birthplace.Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also criticised Maurya saying the comment shows BJP is sensing defeat.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-12-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 12:45 IST
BJP playing 'Hindu-Muslim politics' sensing its defeat in coming UP polls: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSP supremo Mayawati Thursday asked the people to be wary of ''Hindu-Muslim politics'' of the BJP, saying it is the ''last tactic'' of the party to ward off its impending defeat in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, She was reacting to the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's statement that preparations are on (for a temple) in Mathura as construction of temples in Ayodhya and Kashi is underway.

''The statement was given by UP Deputy CM Maurya ahead of the upcoming assembly elections that temple construction is going on in Ayodhya and Kashi and now there are preparations for Mathura reinforces the general perception of BJP's defeat. People should beware of this (Akhiri hatkande) last tactic that is Hindu-Muslim politics,'' Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

Assembly polls are due in the state early next year.

''The construction of grand temples is on in Ayodhya and Kashi, and preparations are on for one in Mathura (Ayodhya Kashi bhavya mandir nirmaan jaari hai Mathura kee tyaari hai),'' Maurya said in a tweet on Wednesday he posted in Hindi.

Mathura is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna. The Mathura district administration on November 28 imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 following an announcement by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha to install a Lord Krishna idol at the deity's "actual birthplace''.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also criticized Maurya saying the comment shows BJP is sensing defeat. ''This (Maurya's tweet) indicates that the BJP has sensed a sure defeat in the upcoming UP Assembly elections,'' he said to a news channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021