Mamata Banerjee insulted national anthem, alleges Mumbai BJP leader; seeks FIR against her

A Mumbai BJP unit functionary has alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee showed disrespect to the national anthem during her visit to the city, and demanded that an FIR be registered against her.

Banerjee was on a visit to Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday during which she met leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena and the NCP in the state.

Mumbai BJP unit secretary Vivekanand Gupta in a letter to city Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale alleged, “The act of Mamata Banerjee abruptly stopping the national anthem amounts to showing utter disrespect to it. She committed an offence under section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act-1971.'' He did not specify the event pertaining to the alleged incident.

Gupta demanded that an FIR should be filed against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief.

He claimed that Banerjee violated the Union Home Ministry's order of 2015, which states that whenever the national anthem is played or sung, the audience shall stand to attention.

