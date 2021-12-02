Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee insulted national anthem, alleges Mumbai BJP leader; seeks FIR against her

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 13:36 IST
Mamata Banerjee insulted national anthem, alleges Mumbai BJP leader; seeks FIR against her
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai BJP unit functionary has alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee showed disrespect to the national anthem during her visit to the city, and demanded that an FIR be registered against her.

Banerjee was on a visit to Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday during which she met leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena and the NCP in the state.

Mumbai BJP unit secretary Vivekanand Gupta in a letter to city Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale alleged, “The act of Mamata Banerjee abruptly stopping the national anthem amounts to showing utter disrespect to it. She committed an offence under section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act-1971.'' He did not specify the event pertaining to the alleged incident.

Gupta demanded that an FIR should be filed against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief.

He claimed that Banerjee violated the Union Home Ministry's order of 2015, which states that whenever the national anthem is played or sung, the audience shall stand to attention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021