Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.20 pm

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2.20 pm on Thursday, on the fourth day of the ongoing winter session.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 13:45 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla . Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2.20 pm on Thursday, on the fourth day of the ongoing winter session. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned twice following the ruckus created by the Opposition over several issues including suspension of 12 MPs, inflation, and compensation for the families of farmers who died during agitation.

Since the commencement of the winter session of the Parliament on Monday, there have been continuous disruptions in the functioning of both Houses. The winter session is likely to be concluded on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

