Left Menu

EU court nears decision on Poland and Hungary cash for rights challenge

While the advocate general's opinion is not binding for the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice (ECJ) -- which is the EU's top court -- the tribunal usually follows it when delivering its final ruling. Hungary's self-styled "illiberal" Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his allied eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party in Warsaw have battled liberal EU countries and the bloc's executive in Brussels over the rights of women, LGBT people and migrants, as well as the freedom of media, courts and academia.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 02-12-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 14:16 IST
EU court nears decision on Poland and Hungary cash for rights challenge
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The top European Union court will get an initial view on Thursday on a legal challenge by nationalists ruling in Poland and Hungary to a new tool aimed at cutting cash payments to member states violating shared laws, including on human rights. While the advocate general's opinion is not binding for the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice (ECJ) -- which is the EU's top court -- the tribunal usually follows it when delivering its final ruling.

Hungary's self-styled "illiberal" Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his allied eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party in Warsaw have battled liberal EU countries and the bloc's executive in Brussels over the rights of women, LGBT people and migrants, as well as the freedom of media, courts and academia. While rights activists sound alarms over damaging the rule of law, Orban and the PiS enjoy steady support on the back of broad public spending, nationalist rhetoric and conservative policies.

The EU has all but failed to force the two formerly communist member countries on its eastern flank to change tack, but last year agreed a new mechanism to withhold financing from the bloc's shared budget to those violating joint laws. The new policing tool is yet to be used and the eventual ECJ ruling will determine if it has any more teeth than those democratic safeguards previously in place.

Since joining the EU in 2004, Poland has been a leading beneficiary of the bloc's development funds, which are meant to help poorer member countries catch up with those better-off. As the country of 38 million people gets richer, it would become a net contributor rather than a beneficiary of EU funds.

A lawmaker with junior coalition party known for its hard line rhetoric said last month that Poland could hold a referendum on leaving the EU in 2027 when the current long-term budget ends. Poland's premier dismissed any talk of a "Polexit" .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021