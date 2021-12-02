Ukraine discusses with Blinken severe economic sanctions to discourage Russia

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday he had discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken "severe economic sanctions" to discourage Russia from further aggressive moves.

Blinken said the United States is worried over Russia's posture towards Ukraine and will support Kyiv together with NATO allies.

