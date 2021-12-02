Left Menu

Amit Shah lays stone for university in Saharanpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Maa Shakumbhari Devi University in Saharanpurs Behat Assembly constituency. Of the seven Assembly seats falling in Saharanpur district, the BJP currently holds four. Of 80 Assembly seats in region, the BJP currently holds 60.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-12-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 14:54 IST
Amit Shah lays stone for university in Saharanpur
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Maa Shakumbhari Devi University in Saharanpur's Behat Assembly constituency. Shah laid the foundation stone in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, just months ahead of the state Assembly elections. The university will be constructed at Rs 92 crore over 50.43 acres and is named after godess Shakumbari Devi, whose temple is in Behat and revered throughout western UP. Shah's visit to the region came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the Centre's farm laws, against which protests were being held in western UP. Of the seven Assembly seats falling in Saharanpur district, the BJP currently holds four. Two are held by the Congress and one is with the Samajwadi Party. Of 80 Assembly seats in region, the BJP currently holds 60.

