TMC condemns restriction on media access to Parliament proceedings; demands restoration of facilities to journalists

The TMC on Thursday expressed solidarity with the journalist fraternity on the issue of restricted access to Parliament and called for immediate restoration of all facilities to the media to cover the proceedings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 15:11 IST
The TMC on Thursday expressed solidarity with the journalist fraternity on the issue of restricted access to Parliament and called for immediate restoration of all facilities to the media to cover the proceedings. In a statement, the party condemned the move stating that such restriction was against the spirit of democracy. ''The Chief Minister of Bengal and the Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress, Ms Mamata Banerjee, along with the entire Trinamool Congress parliamentary party wish to express our complete solidarity with the journalist fraternity on the issue of restricted access to parliament. ''Parliament is the heart of our democracy and reporting on it is a cherished democratic tradition. A free and robust media is the soul of parliamentary democracy. Right to free speech, freedom of expression and thought are the foundations of a vibrant democracy,'' it said. The party called for immediate restoration of all facilities to the journalists to cover Parliament so that the institution is strengthened. ''India ranks 142 in the World Press Freedom Index out of 180 countries. This is going further down.

Even a couple of years ago, we were at 136, now at 142. Targeting victims such as physical abuse against journalists and prejudice is one of the other reasons for the decline in the world ranking index. Let's work together to ensure that in this the 75th year of our independence, the free spirit of an independent media is not controlled in any manner,'' the party said in a statement.

