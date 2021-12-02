Russia's top diplomat tells U.S. counterpart Moscow does not want new Ukraine conflict
02-12-2021
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin had made clear that Moscow did not want a new conflict over Ukraine despite tensions running high in the region.
Lavrov was speaking at the start of talks with Blinken on the sidelines of an OSCE meeting in Stockholm.
