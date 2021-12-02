Left Menu

Russia's top diplomat tells U.S. counterpart Moscow does not want new Ukraine conflict

Updated: 02-12-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 16:26 IST
Russia's top diplomat tells U.S. counterpart Moscow does not want new Ukraine conflict
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin had made clear that Moscow did not want a new conflict over Ukraine despite tensions running high in the region.

Lavrov was speaking at the start of talks with Blinken on the sidelines of an OSCE meeting in Stockholm.

