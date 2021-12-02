Russia's top diplomat tells U.S. counterpart Moscow does not want new Ukraine conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin had made clear that Moscow did not want a new conflict over Ukraine despite tensions running high in the region.

Lavrov was speaking at the start of talks with Blinken on the sidelines of an OSCE meeting in Stockholm.

