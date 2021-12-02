Left Menu

Parliament Winter Session: Rahul Gandhi meets 12 RS MPs protesting against their suspension

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from the opposition parties who were suspended from the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 16:42 IST
Parliament Winter Session: Rahul Gandhi meets 12 RS MPs protesting against their suspension
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs on Thursday. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from the opposition parties who were suspended from the ongoing winter session of Parliament. The 12 suspended MPs sat on 'dharna' (sit-in demonstration) demanding revocation of their suspension from the House during the Winter session of the Parliament.

The Wayanad MP also staged a protest at the Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises on Wednesday demanding revocation of the suspension. As many as 12 MPs from the opposition parties were suspended from Parliament's winter session for allegedly creating ruckus on the last day of the Monsoon Session.

The suspension came after Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the Vice President, for shocking violence on the last day of the Monsoon Session. The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The action has been taken against them for the 'indiscipline' in the monsoon session of the House. The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021