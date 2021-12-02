Left Menu

Mamata, Pawar want to keep Congress at bay: Fadnavis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 16:52 IST
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar were trying to keep Congress at a distance.

Banerjee, who met Pawar on Wednesday, had taken veiled swipes at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and also said there was no United Progressive Alliance (UPA) any longer.

''Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar are trying to keep Congress at bay. It seems opposition parties at the national level are having internal feuds,'' Fadnavis told reporters here.

''Once they are done with that, we will be able to see who is posing challenge before the BJP,” the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

Opposition tried to unite against the BJP in 2019 but it was in vain, Fadnavis said, adding people do not trust such alliances.

''No matter what happens, Narendra Modi will win the 2024 general elections,” he said.

