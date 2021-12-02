Left Menu

SJVN provides Rs 92 lakh for construction of Sarai Bhawan near cancer hospital in Shimla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 17:07 IST
SJVN provides Rs 92 lakh for construction of Sarai Bhawan near cancer hospital in Shimla
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned power producer SJVN has extended financial assistance of 92.82 lakh for the construction of Cancer Sarai Bhawan near IGMC Cancer Hospital, Shimla.

''A charitable Rotary Ashray (Sarai Bhawan) supported by SJVN for stay during treatment for cancer patients was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday,'' SJVN said in a statement.

Under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding, SJVN has extended financial assistance of Rs 96,82,560 to the Shimla Rotary Charitable Trust for the construction of the Sarai near IGMC Cancer Hospital, Shimla.

Appreciating the role of SJVN and other donors in contributing towards the construction of the building, Thakur after inaugurating the building has said the charitable efforts of the organisation will prove beneficial for cancer patients and their attendants.

While thanking the donors for the construction of the Sarai Bhawan, Mayor Shimla Municipal Corporation Satya Kaundal said SJVN had also made a vital contribution in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sarai, with a capacity to accommodate 50 people, has 13 rooms and two dormitories. It also has two parking floors for about 35 cars.

Minister for Urban Development and Town & Country Panning Suresh Bhardwaj, President Rotary Club K K Khanna, and Principal IGMC Dr Surinder Singh, among others, graced the inauguration ceremony.

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021