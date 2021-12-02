Yediyurappa, Kumaraswamy to take final call on BJP-JD(S) alliance for K’taka MLC polls: Bommai

Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja S Bommai on Thursday said there are different views on forging a pre-poll alliance between the BJP and JDS for the December 10 election to Karnataka Legislative Council, but a final call will be taken by top leaders of both the parties.There are different views.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 17:38 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja S Bommai on Thursday said there are ''different views'' on forging a pre-poll alliance between the BJP and JD(S) for the December 10 election to Karnataka Legislative Council, but a final call will be taken by top leaders of both the parties.

''There are different views. However, a final call will be taken by our senior party leader B S Yediyurappa and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy,'' he told reporters here.

There are different opinions on this issue in several districts in Karnataka. Taking note of these views and after discussion with the central leadership, Yediyurappa will take a final decision, Bommai added.

On November 30, Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the MLC polls. Gowda had told Modi that leaders from both the parties have to decide on forging the alliance.

Yediyurappa had recently sought the support of JD(S) in seats where it is not contesting.

The election to 25 MLC seats, the terms of which end on January 5, 2022, will be held on December 10 and the results will be declared on December 14.

The elections are being seen as a big opportunity for the BJP to get a majority in the 75-member House and it comes after the bitterly contested by-polls to Sindgi and Hangal constituencies.

Bommai is in Delhi on an official visit. He met three Union ministers and discussed development issues related to the southern state.

