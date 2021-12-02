Left Menu

Goa: Cong leader should name minister involved in `sex scandal', says BJP

The ruling BJP on Thursday dared Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar to reveal the name of the state minister allegedly involved in a sex scandal. State BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade told reporters that if Chodankar named the minister and provided evidence to back his allegations, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will take necessary action.The chief minister was ready to take action against any minister if there was evidence, the BJP leader said.

The ruling BJP on Thursday dared Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar to reveal the name of the state minister allegedly involved in a sex scandal. State BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade told reporters that if Chodankar named the minister and provided evidence to back his allegations, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will take necessary action.

The chief minister was ready to take action against any minister if there was evidence, the BJP leader said. Chodankar had claimed that a minister in the Goa government was sexually exploiting and blackmailing a woman by misusing his official position.

Tanavade said there has been no such complaint filed anywhere.

Chodankar might have made ''baseless statements'' to grab attention at a time when Congress has formed alliance with the Goa Forward Party while keeping him out of the loop, he said.

“We saw Rahul Gandhi with GFP leaders and other Congress leaders announcing the alliance in Delhi but Chodankar was not present there,” he said.

