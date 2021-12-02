UK restates to Russia its support for Ukraine's sovereignty
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday she had restated British support for Ukraine's sovereignty in a meeting with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
"Met Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Stockholm @OSCE. I re-stated the UK's support for Ukraine's sovereignty," Truss said on Twitter. "We also discussed Iran and Afghanistan and bilateral issues."
