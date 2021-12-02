Russia says it hopes Putin-Biden summit will take place in coming days - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 18:36 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday it hoped a summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden would take place in the coming days but that no date had yet been set, the Interfax news agency reported.
Political ties between Moscow and Washington are under renewed pressure from what Ukraine and the West say is a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. Moscow denies it has an invasion plan and accuses Ukraine of building up its own forces in the east of the country.
