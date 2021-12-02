BJP seeks NIA probe into blast in Bengal's South-24 Pgns

The BJP on Thursday demanded that the probe into a blast at a house in South 24 Parganas district be handed over to the NIA, voicing concern that some “jihadi groups” might have stockpiled explosives there for subversive activities.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told reporters here that he has apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the blast that claimed three lives on Wednesday and the possibility that jihadi groups might be hoarding explosives ''We demand an NIA probe into the incident. The state police and the state investigating agencies will not bring to book those who are behind the incident as some Trinamool Congress leaders are abetting those elements,'' Adhikari said.

Echoing him, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said only an “NIA probe can unravel the truth''. Three persons were killed and three others injured in a blast that occurred at a local man’s house in Nodakhali area of the district on Wednesday. Police suspect that the man along with others operated an illegal cracker manufacturing unit at his two-storey home.

