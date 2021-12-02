Tripura civic polls: BJP's massive show of strength in victory rally, oath-taking to be held within 10 days

Thousands of BJP supporters on Thursday took to the streets in Agartala to celebrate the party's landslide victory in the just-concluded urban body elections. A mammoth rally was taken out from the party's state headquarters in presence of all the newly elected councillors.

The party was led by Tripura BJP state President Dr Manik Saha who along with Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb toiled to make the party achieve such a success. Slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb were shouted out alongside high decibel music. The rally covered the whole city and ended at its starting point, in front of party-state headquarters at Krishnanagar.

Addressing the gathering, Saha said, "This is the victory of the people of the state residing in urban areas. Out of 334 total seats, our candidates have emerged victorious in 329 seats. The number says it all. You can imagine what sort of public support we have on the ground." "We are today celebrating the victory with all our 51 winners of Agartala Municipal Corporation areas. The mode of the rally explains how rejuvenated our party workers are after the victory", added Saha.

On being asked about the possible date of the oath-taking ceremony, he said, "Within the next ten days the oath-taking ceremony will be organized". Sources close to the party said that Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will chair a crucial meeting at the party office to finalise the names of elected members who are going to lead the urban bodies across the state.

Party sources further revealed that senior BJP leader Deepak Majumder is one of the front-runner candidates for the post of Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation. Soon after the results were declared, political circles were agog with speculations over the post of Mayor which always remains the big draw in Municipal elections. However, no official announcements have been made.

Newly elected AMC member and Tripura Road Transport Corporation Chairperson Deepak Majumder said, "People of ward number 16 have elected me and now my only prerogative is to work for the people of ward number 16. The party will decide about the Mayor post and things will be clear with time". Saha also echoed the same and said, "We shall let everyone know whenever the party's decision will be final." (ANI)

