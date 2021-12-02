Left Menu

AIADMK functioning at whims and fancies of a few, situation will change soon, says Sasikala

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 19:39 IST
AIADMK functioning at whims and fancies of a few, situation will change soon, says Sasikala
  • Country:
  • India

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Thursday alleged the party was functioning for the needs of a few and asserted the situation will ''change soon.'' In a statement made a day after the AIADMK, led by the dual leadership of O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, tweaked its bylaws to strengthen the positions held by the two leaders, she said she would work ''shoulder to shoulder'' with every party worker.

Panneerselvam is Coordinator of AIADMK while Palaniswami is joint coordinator.

Many party functionaries and workers were living with the hope of seeing AIADMK back in its days of glory, Sasikala said.

''Your hope won't go waste. Don't get tired and be brave. We will soon rectify the organisation that is functioning for the needs and at the whims and fancies of a few and make it one for the supporters, take it on the path laid down by our leaders (late CMs M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa) and shatter the dreams of our political rivals,'' she said in the statement.

Sasikala did not name anyone.

Asking the party workers, including those who had been ''ignored'', to carry on with public work with renewed vigour, she asserted ''AIADMK's situation will change, will raise its head (with pride).'' In an apparent bid to close the doors on Sasikala, who claims herself to be the party 'general secretary', the AIADMK, which is facing a challenge from her, had tweaked its bylaws on Wednesday at its Executive Committee meet.

Empowering ordinary party members again, to elect the top party leadership, was a key feature.

A case filed by Sasikala, challenging the 2017 AIADMK general council resolutions, including removing her from the post of interim general secretary, is pending in a Chennai city civil court and the matter is expected to be heard this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021