Provide roadmap for vaccinating all eligible adults against Covid by Dec-end: Adhir to govt

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday asked the government to provide a roadmap for vaccinating all eligible adults against COVID-19 by December-end. In May, senior BJP leader and then Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar had said COVID-19 vaccination will be completed in India by December this year. Participating in a debate in Lok Sabha on the COVID-19 pandemic, Chowdhury said the new Omicron variant is becoming a threat as it is the ''most dangerous of all variants''. ''What are you (the government) doing to vaccinate all eligible adults by December? Give the House the roadmap for vaccinating all eligible adults by December,'' he said. CPM member AM Ariff alleged that no one knows how much money was collected under the PM CARES Fund. He said the government issued COVID-19 vaccination certificate to all with the ''smiling photograph of our prime minister''. ''But actually we should have the picture of our honorable Supreme Court, without the intervention of which this government would have allowed pharma companies to loot state governments and people below 45 years by charging exorbitantly high and differential price for vaccine,'' Ariff said. TDP's Jayadev Galla said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of poor people has increased in the country. Galla said there is a need to take quick decisions on booster doses for the fully vaccinated and starting the vaccination of those below the age of 18 years to ensure that the country is protected. Referring to COVID-19 vaccine exports, he said he is given to understand that about 25 million vaccines have been exported to various countries. ''So, I request the health minister to immediately stop the vaccine exports and let the days of giving 2.5 crore vaccines in a single day come back, and continue to ramp up administrating the vaccine,''Galla said. Kalyan Banerjee of the TMC stressed on need of vaccinating children.

