Blinken says Ukraine is in no way posing threat to Russia

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 02-12-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 20:41 IST
Blinken says Ukraine is in no way posing threat to Russia
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Ukraine is in no way posing a threat to or seeking a confrontation that justifies a Russian military intervention and that it is now on Russia to de-escalate.

Speaking to reporters following his meeting on Thursday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Blinken said the United States is prepared to work with Russia and Ukraine to support a diplomatic process resolution. He added that U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin may have an opportunity to speak directly in the near future.

