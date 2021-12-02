Desai reminds Shelar of UP CM's visit to Mumbai, says Maha doesn't snatch industries from other states

Reacting to BJP leader Ashish Shelar's comments about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting with industrialists here, Desai reminded him of visits by Uttar Pradeh and Gujarat chief ministers to the city.

''Maharashtra doesn't snatch industries from other states. We go to other countries to promote our state as an investment destination,'' the minister told reporters.

Shelar remained mum when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Mumbai last year and met industry leaders, Desai pointed out.

'' Even today, the Gujarat chief minister is in Mumbai. Will Shelar criticize BJP chief ministers?'' he asked.

During the coronavirus pandemic Maharashtra signed MoUs with 60 countries, the minister said.

''At the recent Dubai expo, MoUs worth Rs 15,000 crore were signed. Maharashtra always attracts investors,'' the Shiv Sena leader said, adding the BJP should not doubt the state's capabilities.

On Shelar's comments about Banerjee's meeting with Sena leader and minister Aaditya Thackeray, Desai said the BJP was afraid that regional parties will overtake it.

The international financial centre was shifted to Gujarat from Mumbai, but it wasn't successful even after five years, he claimed.

The state government will set up another international financial centre in Mumbai, Desai said.

On Wednesday, Shelar had demanded that the Shiv Sena-led state government disclose details of the meeting between Banerjee and Aditya Thackeray.

''There seems to be some kind of conspiracy -- is Shiv Sena facilitating migration of businesses to West Bengal,'' Shelar had said.

