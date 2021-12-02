Ex-BSP MLA booked for abusing Modi, Yogi in UP's Bulandshahr

Former BSP MLA from Debai constituency Shribhagwan Sharma, also known as Guddu Pandit, has been booked on charges of abusing the Prime Minister and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, police here said on Thursday. The case was lodged in the Ahmadgarh Police Station of Bulandshahr district at the complaint of local BJP leader Giriraj Singh. According to the complaint filed by Singh, Sharma used abusive words for PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a wedding function in the district on Tuesday. A video of a verbal dispute that broke out between the two politicians also circulated on social media after the incident.

Singh also accused Sharma of misbehaving and threatening to kill him.

Sharma was booked under sections 504 (intentional insult), 505(2) (committing offence at a place of worship) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Reportedly, Sharma has countered the allegations saying he did not abuse anyone. Sharma represented Debai from 2007 to 2012, and then 2012 to 2017.

