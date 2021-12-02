Left Menu

Panel probing U.S. Capitol riot plans 'multiple weeks' of hearings

We anticipate next year, we will be conducting multiple weeks of public hearings, setting out for the American people in vivid color exactly what happened, every minute of the day on January 6th, here at the Capitol and at the White House, and what led to that violent attack," Cheney said at a House Rules Committee hearing on Thursday. The select committee was to have voted on the contempt effort against Clark, but delayed its action because he invoked his privilege against self-incrimination under the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment on Wednesday and agreed to come before the panel on Saturday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 21:31 IST
Panel probing U.S. Capitol riot plans 'multiple weeks' of hearings
  • Country:
  • United States

The House of Representatives panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot plans to hold "multiple weeks" of public hearings next year, its vice chairwoman, Republican Representative Liz Cheney, said on Thursday. That signaled a new phase in the investigation by the House select committee, which to date has held only three public sessions in its investigation of the attack on the Capitol by mobs of supporters of former President Donald Trump.

One was a hearing https://www.reuters.com/world/us/police-who-defended-us-capitol-testify-riot-probes-first-hearing-2021-07-27 at which police officers described being beaten, taunted with racial insults and threatened during the attack, and the two others were business meetings to vote on contempt of Congress resolutions against Trump adviser Steven Bannon https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-edges-toward-contempt-charges-against-trump-aide-bannon-2021-10-21 and former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-committee-seeks-contempt-charge-trump-era-justice-dept-official-2021-12-02. "We are making rapid progress. We anticipate next year, we will be conducting multiple weeks of public hearings, setting out for the American people in vivid color exactly what happened, every minute of the day on January 6th, here at the Capitol and at the White House, and what led to that violent attack," Cheney said at a House Rules Committee hearing on Thursday.

The select committee was to have voted on the contempt effort against Clark, but delayed its action because he invoked his privilege against self-incrimination under the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment on Wednesday and agreed to come before the panel on Saturday. Democrat Bennie Thompson, chairman of the committee, said that the overwhelming majority of witnesses are cooperating with the panel, and that 250 people have testified behind closed doors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021