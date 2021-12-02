Everyone's suffering under Modi government due to inflation: Dotasra

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday targeted the Centre over rising inflation, saying everyone is suffering due to the backbreaking prices.

Dotasra accused the Centre of adopting an undemocratic attitude. He alleged that the Modi government deliberately rejected the Congress' proposal to hold a rally in New Delhi against inflation.

''The Congress party is committed to alleviating the sufferings of the people and will not bow down to the arrogant decisions of the Modi government,'' he said in a statement.

The Congress leader said that the proposed 'Mahagai Hatao Rally' will now be held in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur on December 12 to send people’s message to the Modi government.

