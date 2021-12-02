PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought a sense of assurance about the future of the country, which was missing for the last 70 years, BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh said on Thursday.

He also said the sense of assurance that the country's common man has been experiencing for the last seven years of the Modi government can be likened to that in eras of King Vikramaditya, Lord Krishna and Lord Ram.

Santhosh, while was speaking at the launch of a book, 'Modi 2.0', discussed about the inclusion of socialism in the Constitution and said ''we failed the country, we failed the young entrepreneurs and young achievers, we failed society in the name of socialism for 40-45 years''.

The book was brought out under the aegis of the Syama Prasad Mookherjee Foundation, and published by the Pentagon Press.

''Being assured is the biggest thing in life that one wants. It has been diminishing in the modern society. You had this sense of assurance in old times in family, society and in administration...if people asked in earlier days who is there, King Vikramaditya is there, King Krishnadevarya is there, Lord Krishna is there, Lord Ramchandra is ruling. That was a sense of assurance,'' Santhosh said.

Such a sense of assurance was missing among the common people since Independence, he said and asserted that it was Modi who brought back sense of assurance among the country's citizens.

''...If something has been brought in by Narendra Modi ji, we can say various technical things quoting some statistics...but he brought this sense of assurance which was missing for the last 70 years and many, many years before that,'' Santhosh said.

He said now there is a sense of assurance because of a leader and a system. The system is in place because of the leader, Santhosh said.

To buttress his point he cited Manipur, the BJP leader claimed that the state has not seen 'bandh' for a single day in the last five years. Earlier, Manipur had a bandh which was for more than 700 days, Santhosh said.

He said that the true potential of the country was unmasked in the last seven years.

Santhosh said commitment to country, constitution and people is the guiding principle of the present government.

Without mentioning the Congress, the BJP leader claimed that the country witnessed many failures such as defeat in 1962 and Emergency of 1975.

He also discussed about inclusion of socialism in the Constitution and said this failed the country for more than four decades.

''We failed the country, we failed the young entrepreneurs and young achievers, we failed the society and the country in the name of socialism for 40-45 years. We don't know for whose wellbeing it was brought in and for whose welfare it was practiced and put into the Constitution,'' he said.

Referring to Congress leader Manish Tewari's book which was also released at the same venue India International Center, Santhosh said a book is being released downstairs which talks about disaster and a book is being released here which talks about disaster management. He also said no matter which part of the globe Indians are, they are Indians. "We will create a situation where they all will be proud to say they are Indians," the BJP leader said.

This government's achievement is not policies, they were there already. The achievement is the change of mindset brought by this leader for nation first, Santhosh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)