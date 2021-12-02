Israel halts phone tracking for Omicron contact tracing
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-12-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 22:06 IST
Israel said on Thursday it was halting the use of cellphone tracing to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
The decision followed "an up-to-date situational assessment," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said in a statement. (Writing by Dan Williams)
