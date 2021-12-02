Nadda, Mandaviya in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday   Nadda, Mandaviya to attend Sunday f'

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will attend a function being oragnised in Bilaspur on Sunday to celebrate 100 per cent Covid vaccination of adult population in Himachal Pradesh, CM Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday.

Presiding over a meeting with the senior state officials to review preparations for the function, Thakur directed them to ensure that the target of administering the second dose of vaccination to 100 per cent eligible population is complete by Saturday, an official spokesperson said.

Thakur said about 98 per cent of the total 53.77 lakh eligible population has already been administered the second dose of vaccination.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the state BJP president and Shimla MP, Suresh Kashyap, said besides Nadda, Union Minister Anurag Thakur will also attend the function.

Nadda will also inaugurate an out-patient department (OPD) at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur on Sunday.

The function will be held exactly three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the state's efforts over the administration of the vaccine on September 6.

Himachal Pradesh became first state three months ago to achieve the 100 per cent first-dose vaccination of adult population.

